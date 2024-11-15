Friday, November 15, 2024
ICC asks BCCI for written explanation on Champions Trophy boycott in Pakistan

Web Desk
2:32 PM | November 15, 2024
Sports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide written reasons for its decision not to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sought a copy of the Indian board's official communication regarding their refusal. However, the BCCI has so far only verbally conveyed its stance to the ICC.

The ICC's written request aims to facilitate Pakistan in demanding substantial evidence from India to justify its decision. Under tournament rules, the BCCI must provide concrete reasons for declining to play in Pakistan, which will then be reviewed by the ICC for a final ruling.

If the ICC deems the reasons unsatisfactory, it may ask the Indian team to reconsider. In the event of continued refusal, the ICC could opt to include a ninth team in the tournament, sources revealed.

The financial implications of such a scenario are significant. The ICC could face losses of up to $500 million if India pulls out, while the BCCI itself stands to lose $100 million.

