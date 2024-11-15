ICC seeks Indian board's 'explanation' for refusal to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give reasons, in writing, for not visiting Pakistan for Champions Trophy.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had requested the ICC for a written copy of the Indian letter. However, the BCCI had verbally informed the world body of its decision about not going to Pakistan.

Sources said the ICC had asked the BCCI to give reasons in writing “so that Pakistan could ask for concrete evidence” from the Indian board.

They said that according to rules, the BCCI has to give 'concrete' reasons for refusing to visit Pakistan. The ICC would review them and take a final decision about India, they added.

If the ICC found reasons for not going to Pakistan unjustified, it would ask India to reconsider its decision. In case of Indian board's refusal, a ninth team could be included in Champions Trophy, sources stated.

Sources said the ICC would have to bear a $500 million loss in case Indian team stayed away from the tournament. Moreover, the BCCI would lose $100 million, they concluded.