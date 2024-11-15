IESCO to establish counter in ICCI building

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr. Tahir Masood was visited by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Mr. Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Mr. Abdul Rahman Siddiqui, Vice President Mr. Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry along with the delegation at IESCO Head Office Islamabad.

Dr. Tahir Masood briefed the delegation on the operation and administrative affairs of IESCO and said that the IESCO administration has always given a priority to the esteemed customers, especially industrialists and business community who are playing a key role in keeping the wheel of Pakistan’s economy afloat. He said that IESCO is trying to ensure uninterrupted power supply and excellent customer services. He assured the delegation that they are trying to improve their existing level of customer care by introducing different digital applications and state of the art technology in customer care and field.

He also briefed the delegation regarding sahult electricity package announced by the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy which will applicable for the period December 2024 to February 2025. President ICCI Mr. Nasir Mansoor Qureshi described the electricity problems faced by the business community and said that IESCO should make it easier for the traders on the problems related to low voltage, hanging and non-heavy wires overload transformers. He confirmed the full support of ICCI and business community to IESCO at all forums. He said that our mutual aim is to strengthen Pakistan and flourish trade as if there is a trade economy will definitely will grow which will definitely lead toward Pakistan development.

Chairman IESCO Dr. Tahir Masood assured the delegation that IESCO is paying special attention to system maintenance and upgradation and the process of securing electricity wires is going on across the region and special attention is being paid to industrial and commercial areas in this regard. By accepting the long-standing demand of the delegation, Chairman IESCO approved the creation of an IESCO counter in the ICCI office, in which the IESCO officers and staff will ensure an immediate solution to the problems faced by the businessmen. IESCO and ICCI expressed their commitment to mutual cooperation and agreed on a permanent communication forum. President ICCI appreciated the positive approach of Chairman IESCO Dr. Tahir Masood and Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan and said they we are much confident that IESCO management will pay special attention to solving the electricity-related problems of the business community. If the businessman is prosperous, the country will be prosperous. He also appreciated the performance of IESCO and the user-friendly policies.