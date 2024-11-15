IMCG G-10/4 holds students council oath taking

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate), G-10/4, on Thursday held a remarkable celebration to mark two significant events.

The day was dedicated to recognizing student’s leaders who would take on responsibilities for the academic year and to commemorate the life and contributions of Dr. Allama Iqbal, the poet, philosopher and national thinker of Pakistan.

The renowned scholar, Professor Dr. Jamil Asghar Jami, Dean, Faculty of Languages, National University of Modern Languages, graced the event as the chief guest, while principal Prof Sadia Ibrar presided this auspicious occasion.

After the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat, the oath taking ceremony commenced with the handing and taking over of the office of the students council.

The newly elected members were bestowed with a badge of office, symbolizing their role and commitment to the college. They took oath led by the chief guest pledging to uphold the values of the institution, foster unity and discipline. The second half of the event was followed by a program to honor Allama Iqbal, where the students presented his poetry, known for its powerful messages.