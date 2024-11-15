Imran asks top court to stop arrests of PTI workers under MPO

62 cases registered by Islamabad police against Imran, IHC told.

ISLAMABAD - A petition was filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday, seeking judicial inquiry against alleged actions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The petition was filed by the PTI founder who prayed to the court to issue directives for judicial inquiry on actions against his PTI party. It also prayed the court of stop the arrests of party activists under MPO and alleged misuse of section-144.

Also, a local court on Thursday dismissed the acquittal pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case. The court fixed November 18, a date to indict the two accused in the said case. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand announced the verdict in Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi which was previously reserved after hearing arguments from two sides.

It may be mentioned here that the court had postponed hearing of November 12, and couldn’t announce the verdict. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the trial court to re-decide the acquittal pleas of the two accused after hearing.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to remand back the Toshakhana-I case to the trial court against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of two accused against their sentences in Toshakhana-I case.

The court granted time to defense lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar to answer the NAB request and said that if they opposed the proposal of NAB then the court would announce the verdict on merit while keeping aside the weaknesses in the trial. Earlier, during the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar said that he was filing one time exemption from attendance on behalf of Bushra Bibi. He said that the accountability court announced its verdict on January 31, in which the two accused were awarded 14 years jail term along with Rs787 million fine.

NAB’s special prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz said that the statements of 11 witnesses were not recorded in the case. He prayed the court to terminate the sentences of the accused and remand back the case to the trial court.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that it was a jail trial, the accountability court abolished the right of cross examination on January 29, and it recorded the section-364’s statement of Bushra Bibi at 11:00pm on January 30, and on the next day a questionnaire was shared with the PTI founder.

Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that there are two options either the defense accepts the proposal of NAB for remanding back the case or the trial would be restarted in the accountability court from the indictment phase. If the defense wouldn’t admit these options then the court wouldn’t go towards technical weaknesses in the trial and announce its verdict on merit, he said. Barrister Ali Zafar said that the sentence of the two accused couldn’t be sustained. The court granted time to the defense lawyer to consult the PTI founder regarding the aforesaid options and adjourned the case till November 21.

Also, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Thursday that there are 62 cases registered against PTI founder by the capital police while seven by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by sister of PTI founder Noreen Niazi seeking cases details. During the proceeding, DSP Legal Islamabad Police Sajid Cheema said that 62 cases are registered by the capital police against PTI founder while seven cases and inquiries were initiated by the FIA. He said that they have received court notice late and if they are allowed the police can submit an interim report. The court, however, asked the police to present the comprehensive report by Monday and adjourned the case.