Inflation in Pakistan rises by 0.55% in week

9:40 PM | November 15, 2024
Inflation in Pakistan continues its upward trend, with a 0.55% increase recorded over the past week and a 4.16% rise on an annual basis, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The PBS weekly inflation report, released on Friday, highlighted price fluctuations in essential commodities. Prices of 24 items rose, six items decreased, and 21 items remained unchanged.

Key price hikes were noted in potatoes (1.26%), eggs (5.01%), tomatoes (16.86%), LPG (4.10%), mustard oil (1.90%), garlic (4.30%), firewood (2.07%), sugar (1.34%), and ghee (1.87%). Conversely, prices of bananas (-0.18%), gram lentils (-2.51%), mash lentils (-0.87%), chicken (-0.07%), and wheat flour (-0.01%) saw slight declines.

