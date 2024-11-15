Friday, November 15, 2024
Interior Ministry urges PTA to crack down on illegal VPNs

Web Desk
7:16 PM | November 15, 2024
The Ministry of Interior has formally urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take action against the use of unauthorized Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), citing significant security and ethical concerns.

According to the ministry, VPNs are being misused by terrorists for illicit activities, including facilitating bank transactions. Additionally, they enable users to conceal their identities and communications, posing serious challenges to law enforcement efforts.

The ministry also expressed concern over the use of VPNs for accessing and distributing vulgar and blasphemous content, underscoring the need for immediate regulatory measures to curb such misuse.

In its letter, the ministry called on the PTA to initiate a crackdown on illegal VPN services to address these issues effectively.

