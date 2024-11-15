Iran’s Dilemma

The IAEA’s visit to Iran comes at a very crucial time. The atomic watchdog has been involved in negotiations between Iran and the United States along with the rest of the world to ensure that Iran does not turn its civilian nuclear capabilities into a military nuclear weapon. And given the threats that it has been facing recently from the rest of the world, there is a real possibility that it does so.

With Donald Trump incoming, a person who has positioned himself as being tough on Iran, as well as his potential cabinet being stocked full of Iran hawks, the possibility of a confrontation with Iran grows day by day. At moments like this, if the IAEA, along with the rest of the international community, pushes Iran too hard into a corner, the chance of Iran eschewing all negotiation and conciliation and seeking a completely hostile stance grows even stronger. And with open conflict existing between NATO and Russia, a prospective conflict brewing between China and the United States over Taiwan, the chance of Iran further solidifying its relationship with these two players to act against the interest of the Western world order grows day by day. Indeed, that deepening has already happened. Iran must not be pushed into a corner. Instead, the world should work to build conciliation. Similarly, it must be understood that if Iran feels that the United States is going to join Israel in attacking it, and all efforts will be made in degrading its military capacity, then it will feel that perhaps possessing a nuclear weapon is the only choice it has if it wants to defend itself.

We must ensure that such a situation does not come about. Donald Trump, along with the rest of the Western administration, should look towards its ending unnecessary wars agenda rather than an anti-war, anti-Iran agenda, if peace is to be maintained in the Middle East and prevented from spiralling ever further out of control.