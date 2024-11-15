Friday, November 15, 2024
Iran tells UN nuclear chief it won’t negotiate under ‘intimidation’

November 15, 2024
Tehran  -  Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that Iran will not negotiate under “intimidation” as he held crunch talks with the UN nuclear chief weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said achieving “results” in nuclear talks with Iran was vital to avoid a new conflict in the region already inflamed by Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Grossi said Iranian nuclear installations “should not be attacked” but Trump is expected to give Israel a far freer rein after he takes office in January. The IAEA chief described his meeting with Araghchi as “indispensable” in a post on X.  Araghchi was Iran’s chief negotiator in talks that led to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, abandoned three years later by Trump. Araghchi posted that their meeting was “important & straightforward”.

Bilawal says not satisfied with Shehbaz governance style

