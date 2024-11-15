The Foreign Office has firmly dismissed media reports suggesting that Beijing is pressuring Islamabad to engage in joint security operations within Pakistan, labelling these as “motivated speculations” aimed at sowing confusion. This is an accurate characterisation, and it’s essential for the public to recognise the broader context.

Many of the attacks occurring in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, are attempts to undermine Pakistan-China relations and disrupt key Chinese-led projects, including Gwadar, the CPEC corridor, and various resource exploration initiatives.

This is why Chinese personnel are often targeted, and why airports and other symbols of the state come under attack—to destabilise a relationship that has been a cornerstone of both countries’ strategies. Amid the current global geopolitical divides, such efforts to create discord between Pakistan and China have intensified. The end goal is to drive a wedge between two long-standing allies that have maintained a strong, “iron brotherhood” since their respective foundings.

Thus, speculative narratives serve only the interests of those attacking Pakistan and targeting its citizens to incite division. Journalists, media professionals, and politicians must exercise caution in their criticisms of the government, ensuring they do not inadvertently damage Pakistan’s crucial foreign relationships or the prospects for national development that these alliances enable. Guarding against this inadvertent harm is a responsibility shared by all.

Pakistan must enhance its security and address the lapses occurring along its borders. But criticism must always remain aligned with the national interest, lest it risk becoming self-defeating.