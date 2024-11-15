ITF-PTF Wheelchair Tennis Coaching Camp launched in Hyderabad

LAHORE - The ITF-PTF Wheelchair Tennis Coaching Camp was officially inaugurated on November 13 at the Wapda Water Wing Sports Complex in Hyderabad, Sindh. This initiative, a collaboration between the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), is designed to strengthen growth in wheelchair tennis and provide training for physically impaired athletes. The camp will consist of four weekly sessions held throughout November and December, organized by the Hyderabad Tennis Association. The inaugural session saw the participation of four male and two female athletes, including five who were holding tennis rackets for the first time. Coaches Shabbir Gul and Nadeem Bachani led the session, providing expert guidance to the athletes. In a significant move to support the athletes, the PTF supplied four wheelchairs, tennis rackets, and balls, in addition to covering the conveyance and coaching fees. The event was attended by notable figures including Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Vice President of PTF, as well as Javed Riar, President of Hyderabad Tennis, and other local dignitaries.