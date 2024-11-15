Judicial reforms to start from top: CJP Yahya Afridi

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Thursday said that feedback from all stakeholders would be essential to developing a responsive and effective system. As a part of commitment to strengthen service delivery and broaden access to justice, the Chief Justice convened a meeting at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by the academia from Pakistan’s leading varsities and prominent development experts and advocates including Dr. Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS); Dr. Aftab, Rector, FAST University; Prof. Dr. Fazal Khalid, Rector, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI); Dr. Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST); Rauf Ata, President Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA); Advocate Mansoor and Sher Shah, a noted development expert to lay the groundwork for comprehensive justice sector reforms.

At the outset of the meeting, the Chief Justice welcomed the participants and highlighted the challenges being faced by Pakistan’s justice system. He underscored that these reforms would encompass every tier of the judiciary, beginning at the Apex Court and extending through to the lower courts. Emphasizing a collaborative approach, he stated that feedback from all stakeholders—judges, lawyers, litigants, and citizens—would be central to developing a responsive and effective system.

The Chief Justice further acknowledged the invaluable role of academia in this transformative process, inviting universities to contribute their expertise to enhance judicial efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. Mohammad Saleem Khan Registrar, Supreme Court addressed the meeting on the pressing need for comprehensive reforms within the justice sector, setting a clear agenda for enhanced service delivery. Development expert Sher Shah outlined the Chief Justice’s reform vision and presented short-term foundational plans as essential stepping stones towards medium-term and long-term improvements. Hamayoon Zafar detailed the judiciary’s digital transformation roadmap, highlighting short, medium and long-term objectives to modernize the system through technology.

Throughout the session, the participants engaged in constructive discussions, individually stressing the importance of building IT capacity and conducting a thorough Business Process Analysis of the judicial system. These initiatives are anticipated to address existing bottlenecks, ultimately making the justice system more accessible, transparent, and efficient. Each representative assured their full commitment to supporting and advancing these reform efforts.

The meeting resolved that focal persons nominated by the participating universities will coordinate closely with the Supreme Court’s team to carry forward this transformative agenda.