Kh Asif files complaint with London Police after murder threats

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday formally complained to London Transportation Police about being threatened with murder, harassed, and subjected to abusive language on a London train. Asif visited the Pakistan High Commission in London during the day and met with Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal and other senior diplomats and explained the entire incident to them.

The minister later reported the incident in writing to the London Transport Police which is responsible for the security of passengers travelling on London Metro Train. The unfortunate incident took place on November 11, 2024 on the Elizabeth Line.

According to Kh Asif, a family group of about three to four people harassed him on the train, made videos without permission, used abusive language, and threatened to kill him with a knife. “I do not recognize anyone involved in the incident. London Transport Police should use CCTV footage to identify the suspects,” said the minister in his written complaint. Earlier, the Pakistan High Commission in London approached the British Foreign and Commonwealth office about the incident in writing which replied that the victim should complain in writing with the transport police. At the request of the Pakistan High Commission, a police team from London Transport Police came to the high commission and held a detailed meeting with the Pakistani minister and inquired about the incident. A spokesman for the Pakistan High Commission told The Nation on phone from London that the transport police has formally launched an inquiry into the incident during which all information will be gathered to identify the abuser.