KMU hosts symposium on climate, mental health

Peshawar - The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Public Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences (IPMH&BS) recently held a symposium on “Climate Change & Mental Health,” focusing on the significant mental health impacts of climate change.

The event highlighted the critical link between environmental changes and mental well-being, a topic of increasing global concern. Keynote speaker Prof Dr Afzal Javed, Chairman of the Pakistan Psychiatric Research Center (PPRC) and former president of the World Psychiatric Association (WPA), shared insights. Prof Javed, a recipient of Pakistan’s Sitara-i-Imtiaz and a high-ranking fellow of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, emphasized addressing mental health challenges, especially among populations affected by climate change.

Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, KMU’s Pro-Vice Chancellor and Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, also contributed her expertise. Dr Faraz, Director of KMU IPMH&BS, organized the event, reinforcing the institute’s commitment to addressing mental health impacts of societal and environmental transformations.

Prof Dr Khalid Mufti, a pioneer in Pakistani psychiatry, discussed the psychological toll of climate-induced stress on communities.

The symposium attracted students, faculty, and mental health professionals, sparking discussions on the importance of proactive mental health initiatives in response to climate change. Dr Ali Ahsan of Horizon NGO, Peshawar, concluded the event with a vote of thanks, highlighting the need for ongoing collaboration in mental health advocacy and research.