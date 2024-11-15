KP CM opens paramedical school, tech park in Haripur

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur on Thursday, where he formally inaugurated the newly established School of Paramedical Sciences and the Technology Park.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Umar Ayub, provincial ministers Meena Khan Afridi and Arshad Ayub, and other officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

The School of Paramedical Sciences, established at a cost of Rs. 283 million with the support of the provincial government, currently offers 38 bachelor’s, 18 master’s, and 8 PhD programs in various health education fields. Additionally, it provides diploma courses in 20 different disciplines. The Technology Park, developed at a cost of Rs. 992 million, was also inaugurated during the visit.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister announced a Rs. 300 million grant for the School of Paramedical Sciences. He highlighted the school as a reflection of the provincial government’s commitment to improving the healthcare sector through collaboration. “This institution will serve as a milestone in meeting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s demand for skilled paramedical manpower,” he stated.

The chief minister also termed the newly established Technology Park, as a historic step toward promoting advanced technology in the province. “The park will play a crucial role in fostering a technology-driven economy, encouraging research commercialization, and supporting small and medium enterprises,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister commended the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute for its excellence, noting that its graduates are making a mark both nationally and internationally. He lauded the administration and faculty for their efforts in transforming the institute into a premier educational facility.

Ali Amin Gandapur reiterated the government’s focus on health and education, emphasizing substantial investments in developing a skilled workforce. “Investing in youth will transform them into valuable assets,” he said, adding that the government is committed to the vision of its founding chairman by prioritizing human development.

Emphasizing the importance of women’s empowerment, the Chief Minister asked parents to invest in their daughters’ education and to guide their children toward fields aligned with their interests for better career prospects. Addressing the youth, he urged them to set ambitious goals and work diligently, stating, “Success and recognition in life demand hard work, which has no substitute.”