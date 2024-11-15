KP Ombudsman plans regional offices to ease access

Peshawar - Provincial Ombudsman Syed Jamal Ud Din Shah announced that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will soon approve the expansion of the Ombudsman’s role through the establishment of more regional offices, aimed at providing citizens easier access for grievance redressal.

During a monthly meeting attended by Secretariat staff, Secretary Jouhar Ali Shah, and DG Barkat Ullah Khan, the Ombudsman emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening the Ombudsman’s office. He highlighted that recent amendments to the Ombudsman Act of 2010 have underscored the importance of expediting complaint resolution.

The Ombudsman noted a record 4,300 complaints received last year, attributed to the Secretariat’s efforts and a successful media awareness campaign, including outreach in remote and FATA districts. He praised the media cell and IT unit for their timely publication of the 2023 annual report and urged prompt preparation for the 2024 report.

Director Kamaran Akhunzada, in a multimedia presentation, detailed the increase in complaints and media campaign impact. It was observed that 47% of complaints were newly registered, reflecting the highest disposal rate in the Ombudsman’s office history. Regional offices were instructed to improve case handling, with all Deputy Registrars urged to clear pending cases and increase registration efficiency.

Ombudsman Shah stressed the need to open regional offices in Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Khyber, and Bajaur districts, noting that current complainants must travel to Peshawar. He said the Chief Minister has shown willingness to establish these offices as a priority.

In closing, the Ombudsman directed all staff to resolve cases on merit and warned against delays in case resolution.