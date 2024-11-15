KP unveils new facilities to support prison reforms

Peshawar - Humayun Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, conducted an extensive visit to Central Jail Mardan to evaluate ongoing efforts to enhance inmate welfare and security, alongside the launch of new facilities.

He was accompanied by a distinguished group, including the Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Abdul Salam Afridi, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Zershad Khan, Amir Farzand Khan, and IG Prisons, Usman Masood. During the visit, Humayun Khan inaugurated three vital facilities. The first was a state-of-the-art interview room aimed at improving communication between inmates and their families, expected to positively impact prisoners’ mental health and family bonds. The second initiative involved a computer lab to offer educational and vocational training, enhancing inmates’ future employment prospects and potentially reducing recidivism. A third facility, a public call office (PCO) service, was also introduced to enable inmates to communicate with their families under secure protocols aligned with human rights standards.

Alongside these upgrades, Humayun Khan inspected the prison kitchen to assess food quality and preparation conditions, underscoring that all improvements are being implemented through internal resources without external funding. “These initiatives have been made possible by leveraging the prison’s internal resources,” he stated, highlighting their importance in enhancing inmate conditions and visitor support.

Further plans were outlined to improve the prison’s medical and sanitation infrastructure. Humayun Khan emphasized the commitment to bolstering healthcare services and upgrading the water filtration system to safeguard prisoner health. “Our focus is on ensuring that medical facilities meet required standards and that the water filtration system remains safe,” he noted.

Central Jail Mardan, operational since October 14, 2015, is one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s most secure facilities, spanning 325 kanals and featuring bomb-proof walls. With a capacity for 2,407 prisoners, the prison plays a central role in the region’s penal system. Humayun Khan also discussed future plans to integrate digital technology within the prison system to streamline judicial processes. These include introducing online hearings, enabling inmates to participate in court sessions via video link, thereby reducing the need for transfers and enhancing security. “This initiative will not only address security concerns but also lower administrative expenses,” he explained.

These reforms align with the vision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, who has underscored the necessity of systemic improvements to advance the province’s prison system. IG Prisons Usman Masood provided further insights into jail operations, reiterating that these self-sustaining initiatives will continue to receive full support. “These self-sustaining and cost-effective measures illustrate how modern administrative practices can drive progress,” he noted.

In his concluding remarks, Humayun Khan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prison reform, asserting, “Our efforts are directed toward creating a meaningful impact.” He expressed the aim of fostering a rehabilitative environment where inmates can reintegrate as responsible, contributing members of society.