Lahore and Multan lead global pollution rankings as Karachi's AQI declines sharply

The air quality in Karachi worsened significantly on Friday morning as cooler temperatures trapped pollutants near the ground, pushing the city to fourth place among the world's most polluted cities.

The air quality index (AQI) in the port city reached a "very unhealthy" level of 220, with PM2.5 concentrations 25.8 times higher than the World Health Organization's (WHO) annual guideline values.

Lahore remained the most polluted city globally, recording an AQI of 732 and PM2.5 levels 88.4 times higher than WHO recommendations. Meanwhile, Multan topped Pakistan's air pollution levels with a hazardous AQI of 810 and PM2.5 concentrations 96.2 times above the WHO threshold.

The smog crisis severely impacted visibility in Lahore and surrounding areas, causing the closure of major motorways, including the M-2, M-3, M-4, and M-5, disrupting travel across Punjab and parts of Sindh. Faisalabad recorded an AQI of 497, with residents experiencing eye irritation and breathing difficulties, while Gujranwala witnessed a road accident due to low visibility, injuring seven people.

The toxic air, attributed to vehicle emissions, industrial activity, and crop burning, has led to health and livelihood challenges for millions across Punjab. Authorities have partially blamed cross-border pollution from India and plan to address the issue diplomatically.

This seasonal crisis highlights the urgent need for comprehensive measures to combat air pollution in South Asia, where winter often exacerbates smog through trapped emissions and farm fire smoke.