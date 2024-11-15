Lahore Blues’ Saleem, Umar and Qasim smash centuries

LAHORE - Lahore Blues’ batters Mohammad Saleem (117), Umar Siddiq (115), Qasim Akram (101*) struck centuries against Sialkot at Gohati Cricket Stadium, Swabi as they declared their first innings for 439-7 in 100.1 overs. Lahore Blues continued from their overnight total of 142-2 as only 65.5 overs of play was possible on day two with bad light forcing an early close. Islamabad and Karachi Blues romped to victories against Hyderabad and Dera Murad Jamali, respectively on the second day of the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Tophy 2024-25. Test pacer Musa Khan rattled the Hyderabad batting line-up with figures of 7-28, as they only managed 99 in their second innings losing the game by an innings and two runs at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Earlier, Islamabad had gained a 101-run first innings lead scoring 194 all out in reply to Hyderabad’s first innings total of 93. At Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Karachi Blues beat Dera Murad Jamali by an innings and 56 runs to register their second win of the tournament. Karachi Blues could only add 13 runs to their overnight total of 144-8, gaining an 107-run first innings lead. In reply, Aftab Khan, Mohammad Hamza and Tabish Khan shared eight wickets among them to bundle out DM Jamali for 51 in 19.5 overs. Hamza took his match tally to 10-34 in 14.5 overs. Peshawar’s Mohammad Amir Khan took 6-98 to dismiss Multan for 292, who continued from their overnight score of 120-2. In turn, Peshawar trailed by 222 runs with six wickets in hand when stumps were drawn at Ashfaq Cricket Ground, Sirdheri in Charsadda. Elsewhere, Azad Jammu and Kashmir were 125 runs behind Karachi Whites at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium after the latter managed 356 all out in first innings. Karachi Whites’ Rameez Aziz brought up his seventh first-class century after adding 11 runs to his overnight score of 96. Larkana finished the day with 238-8, leading by 133 runs against Faisalabad in the second innings after Umar Waheed struck 105 off 143 balls at National Ground Islamabad.

Earlier, Faisalabad took a 105-run lead scoring 196 all out in their first dig. At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, only 66 overs of play was possible as Rawalpindi closed the day with 306-9 on the board, stretching their first innings lead to 73 over Bahawalpur. At Marghzar Cricket Ground, Lahore Whites inched closer to victory as they took a 53-run first innings lead and then reduced Abbottabad to 125-8 by close of play. Quetta managed 187 all out in their first innings after continuing from their overnight score of 89-4 at Railway Cricket Ground Haripur. In reply, FATA were 152-3.