LHC directs Punjab govt to formulate 10-year policy on smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC), after weeks of criticism over the Punjab government's handling of an ecological crisis, has ordered the provincial administration to devise a long-term strategy to combat smog.

Justice Shahid Karim, presiding over clubbed petitions regarding smog control, urged the Punjab Advocate General (AG) Khalid Ishaq Khan to relay his recommendation to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Justice Karim stressed the need for a comprehensive ten-year policy upon her return from London.

During the hearing, the Punjab AG informed the court about the allocation of funds for electric buses, set to operate by June 2025, as part of efforts to reduce pollution. He also highlighted measures being taken for food security, flood management, and rainwater conservation.

Justice Karim commended these initiatives and suggested banning urban housing developments on agricultural land. In response, the Punjab AG said the government was enforcing the Land Acquisition Act and prioritizing urban forestation to tackle environmental challenges.

The court also emphasized the importance of tree plantation and forest conservation, directing the AG to study Beijing's smog control model and submit implementation reports.

The hearing was adjourned until next week, with further updates expected on the government’s progress.