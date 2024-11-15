Lost Grace

A scuffle erupted between PPP and PTI supporters as Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab addressed the media after casting his vote in the Sindh local body elections on Thursday. Ironically, the mayor was advocating for serious, peaceful dialogue to resolve political issues—urging that these matters be settled at the negotiation table rather than spilling onto the streets. Yet, even as he spoke, these clashes broke out, underscoring not only that his message was lost but also highlighting how frayed the political fabric in Pakistan has become. It seems that, for some, physical power has become the primary mode of negotiation between rival parties.

While the immediate responsibility for this altercation likely lies with the supporters of both parties, there is no denying the influence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s incendiary language, which often promotes confrontation and the forceful removal of opposition rather than dialogue within parliament. This rhetoric has filtered down to party supporters, normalising aggressive behaviour and encouraging them to “take matters into their own hands” even in routine interactions.

Political analysts have long cautioned PTI that such rhetoric risks permanently damaging the principles of political engagement, which should prioritise patience, grace, and the ability to discuss disagreements respectfully. The mayor’s call for civil discourse is one that should resonate across all political parties, encouraging a return to reasoned and constructive interactions.

However, with Imran Khan issuing yet another rallying cry for confrontation—and his supporters already engaging in clashes—this appeal for moderation may, regrettably, be too little, too late.