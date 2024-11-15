Maxwell, bowlers power Australia to crushing victory over Pakistan in rain-hit first T20I

BRISBANE - Australia secured a dominant 29-run victory over Pakistan in the rain-affected first T20I at The Gabba on Thursday, powered by Glenn Maxwell’s explosive batting and a strong pace attack. Chasing a challenging target of 94 runs in just seven overs, Pakistan struggled from the outset, collapsing to 64-9. The visitors’ top order faltered, with six wickets lost in the first 3.2 overs and none of the top six reaching double digits. Haseebullah Khan (12) and Abbas Afridi offered brief resistance with a 23-run stand for the seventh wicket, before Nathan Ellis dismissed Haseebullah.

Adam Zampa then wrapped up the innings in style, bowling Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah off successive deliveries. Abbas Afridi remained unbeaten with a valiant 20 off 10 balls, including two fours and a six.Australia’s pacers starred with Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis taking three wickets each, while Zampa claimed two and Spencer Johnson one.

Earlier, Australia posted a robust 93-4 in their seven overs, with Maxwell’s quickfire 43 and Marcus Stoinis’ late fireworks leading the charge. Batting first after Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss, Australia began aggressively, with 16 runs coming off the first over. Though Jake Fraser-McGurk (9) fell early to Naseem Shah, Maxwell counter-attacked with four boundaries off Naseem’s second over, taking Australia to 33-1 after two overs.

Haris Rauf offered Pakistan a glimmer of hope, giving away only three runs in his first over and dismissing Matthew Short (7). However, Maxwell responded by hammering Haris for two sixes and a four in the next over. Maxwell’s blazing 43-run knock from 19 balls featured eight boundaries, including three sixes, before he was caught by Usman Khan at deep square leg off Abbas Afridi.

Abbas also dismissed Tim David (9) with a catch by Irfan Khan at deep midwicket. Stoinis, in a thrilling final over against Naseem, struck 20 runs, finishing unbeaten on 21 off seven balls, decorated with two fours and a six. For Pakistan, Abbas Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Naseem and Haris claimed one each.

Scores in Brief

AUSTRALIA 93-4, 7 overs (Glenn Maxwell 43, Marcus Stoinis 21*; Mohammad Abbas Afridi 2-9) beat PAKISTAN 64-9, 7 overs (Abbas Afridi 20*; Nathan Ellis 3-9, Xavier Bartlett 3-13, Adam Zampa 2-11) by 29 runs.