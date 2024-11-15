Met department warns of extended dry spell in Islamabad

Islamabad and its surrounding areas may face an extended period of dry weather if anticipated rainfall does not occur today, the Meteorological Department has warned.

The department predicts rain today and tomorrow in Islamabad and the Potohar region, but failure of the forecasted rainfall could extend dry conditions into the next week, worsening smog levels and air quality.

"Drier weather will aggravate the smog situation, further deteriorating air quality," stated the Met Office director, as the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 258 this morning—36.6% higher than the World Health Organization’s safe guideline.

While rain may improve air quality in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, and parts of northern Punjab, smog and fog are expected to persist in Punjab cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot, disrupting visibility and increasing health risks.

Northern regions, including Swat, Dir, and Abbottabad, may experience rain and snowfall, while Sindh is likely to remain dry. Northern Balochistan, however, might see scattered rain in Quetta, Ziarat, and nearby areas.

The weather remains uncertain, with hopes pinned on forecasted rain to alleviate smog and improve conditions across affected regions.