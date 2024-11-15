Minister unveils plan to boost medication supply for smog-affected citizens

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Imran Nazir Thursday said the government formulated a comprehensive plan to tackle the worsening smog situation in the province and ensured citizens for essential medications and quality healthcare to address the surge in smog-related illnesses.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he said the Punjab government under the strict directions of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken bold steps to tackle the smog crisis with support from pharmaceutical companies.

Punjab Minister has instructed pharmaceutical companies to increase production of critical medications to address the surge in smog-related illnesses, adding that this proactive approach aims to prevent shortages and guarantee uninterrupted supply in government hospitals.

The minister also revealed the establishment of special counters in government hospitals to handle emergency cases efficiently.

“Our hospitals are equipped to provide immediate care to those affected by smog,” he assured.

These dedicated counters will streamline patient flow, reduce wait times and provide timely treatment, he added.

Additionally, he said the health department has set up flu filtration clinics in all THQ hospitals to combat respiratory issues.

By taking these decisive steps, the Punjab government demonstrates its commitment to protecting citizens’ health and well-being amidst the smog crisis, he added.

He said we are actively promoting measures and awareness drives to combat the smog crisis.

He also urged citizens to wear masks to protect themselves from the hazardous air quality. But that’s not all - the government has also taken concrete steps to tackle the issue.