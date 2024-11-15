Friday, November 15, 2024
Nationwide Namaz-e-Istaqa held as country prays for rain amid smog crisis

Nationwide Namaz-e-Istaqa held as country prays for rain amid smog crisis
Web Desk
4:14 PM | November 15, 2024
National

Special prayers for rain, Namaz-e-Istaqa, were performed across Pakistan on Friday in response to the persistent smog enveloping large parts of the country.

At Lahore's historic Badshahi Mosque, Khatib Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad led the prayer following the Friday congregation, with a significant turnout of worshippers praying for relief from the hazardous air quality and for much-needed rainfall.

In Islamabad, the prayer was held at the Kohsar Block on the directives of the Prime Minister, with federal and provincial authorities instructed to organize similar gatherings nationwide. These prayers mark a collective plea for divine intervention to address the environmental and public health challenges posed by the ongoing smog.

Web Desk

National

