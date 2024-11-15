Nawaz Sharif congratulates Sri Lankan President on election win

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif congratulated President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his party's resounding victory in the recent elections.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Nawaz Sharif praised the leader, noting that the election results reflect the trust and confidence the people of Sri Lanka have in his leadership and vision.

Sharif also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding ties with Sri Lanka. Highlighting the shared history, mutual respect, and common values between the two nations, he expressed a desire to enhance cooperation and foster stronger relations in the future.