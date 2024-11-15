Friday, November 15, 2024
Newly-weds to receive cash gift under Dhee Rani programme

Our Staff Reporter
November 15, 2024
LAYYAH  -  A cash wedding gift (Salami) worth Rs100,000 would be presented to newly-wed couples through ATM cards under the Chief Minister’s “Dhee Rani” Programme. Presiding over the programme meeting, assistant commissioner (AC) Layyah said that people having low income and Punjab’s domicile would be eligible to apply for the programme. The AC said that 180 applications have been received under the programme and registration would continue till November, 15. Furniture, dresses and dinner sets would also be given as gifts to the eligible persons, he added.

