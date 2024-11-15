One killed, three injured in DG Khan shooting incident

DG KHAN - A shooting incident occurred in limits of Kala police station, leaving one man dead and injuring three others. On information, DSP Sadr Hammad Nabi and SHO Kala police station Tahir Saleem reached the scene. The victims were traveling to Dera Ghazi Khan by a van when the accused on a motorcycle opened fire on them, killing Muhammad Shahbaz on the spot and injuring three others. The initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred due to an old enmity. The police were conducting raids to apprehend the attackers and started investigation.