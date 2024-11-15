Friday, November 15, 2024
Pak, China medical institutions sign MoU to deepen health coop

INP
November 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD -  Medical institutions from China and Pakistan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance bilateral cooperation in the health sector, focusing on medical services, research, and technology.

The agreement, facilitated by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Hospital Cooperation Alliance, aims to improve healthcare services, foster deeper exchanges in fields like liver echinococcosis treatment, medical imaging technology, and the transformation of research outcomes.

During the signing ceremony, representatives from the Kashgar Health Commission, along with officials from the First People’s Hospital of Kashgar Prefecture and other local healthcare facilities, engaged in detailed discussions with medical leaders from Pakistan’s Gilgit Provincial Hospital, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

Key topics included international medicine, telemedicine, infectious disease control, artificial intelligence, big data applications, and the promotion of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

On the occasion, officials with the Kashgar Health Commission emphasized their commitment to advancing international telemedicine platforms, combining “smart hospital” initiatives with multilateral online consultation services. 

The move aims to overcome geographical barriers and facilitate academic exchanges and personnel visits, furthering the goal of empowering healthcare systems along the Belt and Road.

