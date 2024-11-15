Pakistan committed to Chinese nationals’ security, projects: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected the “agenda motivated” speculations on the Pak-China relations based on ‘unreliable sources’ to create confusion.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan and China have a robust dialogue and cooperation on a range of issues, including counter terrorism and security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

“Let’s not get carried away with speculation. I would not like to respond to media speculations that are based on unreliable sources and motivated by an agenda to create confusion about the nature of Pak-China relationship.” she said.

She said that Pak-China dialogue was based on mutual respect, mutually beneficial cooperation and respect for each other’s sovereignty.

“We will continue to work with our Chinese brothers for safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan. As iron brothers and strategic partners, Pakistan and China have the resolve and capability to foil any attempts to harm Pakistan-China relations, including by spreading stories about the nature of this relationship which is based on mutual trust, mutual confidence and mutually beneficial cooperation,” she added.

The spokesperson mentioned that as “my Chinese counterpart said, attempts to undermine the mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries will not succeed. We will not allow any efforts or stories to derail the Pakistan-China Strategic Partnership.”

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to safeguarding Chinese nationals working on various projects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Baloch said India was sponsoring terrorism. “The recent terror attack that killed so many innocent people is under investigation. Our law enforcement agencies will provide further details after the investigations are complete. I would like to underline Pakistan’s concerns about the support that these terror organizations receive from India, which is an established fact. A few years back, we arrested an Indian naval officer who was active in Balochistan and was the mastermind of espionage and terror activities in Balochistan. We remain concerned about the role that India plays in backing these terror organizations,” she maintained.

Baloch said there was no back channel with India to specifically discuss the Champions Trophy and bilateral Cricket between Pakistan and India.

“Further details with regards to the holding of Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the participation of the various teams is available with the Pakistan Cricket Board, which can share with you the outcome of their efforts,” she said.

Baloch condemned recent terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil, stressing its determination to combat terrorism in all forms. She expressed concerns over the support certain terror organizations receive from within Afghan territory and reiterated its longstanding call for Afghanistan to take concrete action against these groups.

The spokesperson highlighted that Pakistan remains committed to dialogue with Afghanistan and neighbouring countries to promote stability in the region.

However, she emphasized that Pakistan’s patience should not be tested, and called on Afghan authorities to address the security concerns seriously and prevent Afghan soil from being used for activities that threaten Pakistan’s security.

Baloch was optimistic about strengthening its long-standing friendship and partnership with the United States.

She highlighted the historical ties between the two nations and underscored their mutual interest in fostering a strong, non-interfering historic partnership.

She reiterated Pakistan’s desire to continue building a respectful and cooperative relationship with the US based on shared interests and mutual benefit, with hopes that this relationship would continue to prosper under new US administrations.

Baloch said in Baku, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed world leaders at the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” during the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP-29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, held from November 11-22, 2024, in Baku.

She said the PM passionately emphasized the immediate need for comprehensive and bold climate action to address the escalating global crisis.

The Prime Minister, she added, underscored the critical necessity for scaling up climate finance, especially for developing countries, to enable them to implement sustainable measures to combat climate change without compromising their economic stability.

At the “Glaciers 2025: Action for Glaciers” event, hosted by Tajikistan, she said, Prime Minister Sharif warned of the dire consequences of accelerated glacier melt, particularly for regional water resources.

Baloch said Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar represented Pakistan in the high-level event “Delivering Early Warning for All and Addressing Extreme Heat,” underscoring the need for early warning systems for climate-induced hazards.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar attended the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on the Middle East situation on November 11, 2024, in Riyadh.

At the Summit, she said, Pakistan voiced strong condemnation of what it called the “genocide” in Gaza, along with recent aggressions against Lebanon, Palestine, and strikes on Iran.

“The Prime Minister warned that such escalations could lead to a dangerous widening of the conflict, posing a grave threat to international peace and security,” the spokesperson said.