Pakistan, Russia urge 'enhanced' coordination for 'peaceful and prosperous' Afghanistan

Pakistan and Russia urged "enhanced" coordination among regional countries Thursday for a "peaceful and prosperous" Afghanistan, according to a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

The request was made during a meeting with Russian Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch in Islamabad where the two sides exchanged views on relations with Afghanistan.

Kabulov arrived in Islamabad for a visit earlier in the day.

It came days after Indian diplomats made a rare trip to Kabul for talks with Acting Taliban Defense Minister Molvi Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid.

They also met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.​​​​​​​