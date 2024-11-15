Pakistan’s judiciary champions climate justice at COP29 in Baku

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), in collaboration with the Supreme Court of Pakistan, successfully concluded a series of impactful sessions on climate justice at the Pakistan Pavilion during the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

These sessions underscored Pakistan’s commitment to advancing climate resilience and regional cooperation in climate governance.

A distinguished Supreme Court delegation, led by Honorable Mr. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and including Honorable Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Honorable Mr. Justice Jawad Hassan, represented Pakistan at the event. Their participation highlighted the judiciary's essential role in addressing climate change through legal innovation and strategic judicial governance.

The Pakistan Pavilion hosted two pivotal sessions, “Judicial Pathway Towards Climate Justice” and “Integrating Science into Judicial Decision-Making,” which drew esteemed judges and legal experts from across the globe, fostering invaluable cross-jurisdictional dialogue.

In Judicial Pathway Towards Climate Justice, Honorable Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, along with international legal leaders like Senator Sherry Rehman (Chair of the Senate's Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination), Prof Luis Gabriel Franceschi (Assistant Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations), Justice Sapana Malla (Supreme Court of Nepal), Justice Luc Lavrysen, President of the Constitutional Court of Belgium, Honorable Mr. Justice Jawad Hassan (Lahore High Court) and Justice Antonio Herman Benjamin (Superior Tribunal de Justica, National High Court of Brazil) shared insights on landmark rulings and judicial strategies for effective climate governance.

The session on Integrating Science into Judicial Decision-Making featured Honorable Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik, along with distinguished experts like Dr. Adil Najam (Global President, WWF) and Dr. Fahad Saeed (Senior Climate Scientist, Climate Analytics). This session emphasized the importance of incorporating climate science into judicial proceedings to enhance evidence-based rulings on environmental issues.

The sessions were met with a strong and positive response, with large attendance from international delegations, judicial leaders, and climate advocates. Participants appreciated the forward-thinking perspectives shared and the comprehensive approach to integrating judicial and scientific expertise in tackling climate challenges.

“Pakistan’s judiciary is demonstrating leadership in addressing complex climate challenges. Our judiciary’s approach to climate justice is forward-thinking and rooted in principles of fairness and resilience,” stated Ms. Riffat Inam Butt, Secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan. “These sessions have reinforced the necessity for a science-informed legal framework, ensuring sustainable and effective climate solutions in our region.”

The Pakistan Pavilion’s contributions to COP29 have reaffirmed Pakistan’s role in the global climate dialogue, underscoring a commitment to judicial innovation and environmental justice. This engagement with international judicial leaders has set a foundation for ongoing collaboration, strengthening Pakistan’s capacity to address climate issues through progressive legal frameworks.