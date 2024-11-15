Pakistan, Spain discuss enhanced parliamentary ties

ISLAMABAD - Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, hosted a high-level delegation from Spain’s Senate Affairs Committee for talks focused on strengthening Pakistan-Spain relations and addressing shared challenges, including disaster relief, climate change, counterterrorism, and economic development.

Senator Siddiqui welcomed the Spanish delegation, which included the Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, highlighting the long-standing diplomatic ties between the two countries.