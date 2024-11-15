Friday, November 15, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” –Thomas Edison

Past in Perspective
November 15, 2024
Thomas Edison’s invention of the practical incandescent light bulb revolutionised the world, marking a pivotal moment in human history. In 1879, with rigorous experimentation, Edison successfully devised a long-lasting, commercially viable electric light. This incandescent bulb illuminated homes, streets, and industries, transforming the way people lived and worked. Edison’s carbon-filament design, housed in a vacuum-sealed glass bulb, enabled a sustained glow, transcending the limitations of earlier short-lived bulbs. His invention heralded the widespread adoption of electric lighting, catalysing progress, extending productivity into the night, and ultimately illuminating the path for modern technological advancements.

