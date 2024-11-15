Thomas Edison’s invention of the practical incandescent light bulb revolutionised the world, marking a pivotal moment in human history. In 1879, with rigorous experimentation, Edison successfully devised a long-lasting, commercially viable electric light. This incandescent bulb illuminated homes, streets, and industries, transforming the way people lived and worked. Edison’s carbon-filament design, housed in a vacuum-sealed glass bulb, enabled a sustained glow, transcending the limitations of earlier short-lived bulbs. His invention heralded the widespread adoption of electric lighting, catalysing progress, extending productivity into the night, and ultimately illuminating the path for modern technological advancements.