Patrolling Police official booked for injuring 3 citizens on suspicion in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police have registered a case against a patrol police personnel under Section 324 PPC for shooting at and injuring three common citizens on suspicions.

The incident took place at Chak No 617-TDA in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Town early Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson, quoting contents of the FIR, said that complainant Muhammad Shaukat Miani, a property dealer, who also runs a tea stall, was going to fetch milk along with Rahim Khan and Abdullah in a car, AYA-731, from Dhoori Adda. Upon reaching Usman Chowk on MM Road, a patrolling police vehicle overtook their car and stopped after covering some distance. ASI Bilal of patrolling police came out of the vehicle and started firing with his pistol at the car. He said that he suffered a bullet injury on his right hand, while Rahim Khan suffered injury on his left foot and Abdullah had an injury on his right wrist. He said that two persons— Liaquat Khan and Abdul Rahman— witnessed the incident. He said the patrolling policeman attacked them considering them dubious persons and it could have proved fatal for them.

Meanwhile, SP Patrolling Police Tanveer Malik reached the spot. The injured were rushed to an area hospital where SP Patrolling Police met them and inquired about their condition. The police spokesperson said investigation was underway.