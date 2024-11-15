Friday, November 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Placer gold quarrying in river Indus to be auctioned in Attock: Mines Minister

Muhammad Sabrin
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani has said that blocks of placer gold have been identified in Attock along river Indus which will be auctioned soon after fulfilling all codal formalities. He expressed these views during his visit to the site of proposed blocks near Attock on Thursday. Secretary Mines and Minerals Perviaz Iqbal, Director General Mines Punjab Raja Mansoor, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, District Police officer Ghayas Gul, Assistant Commissioners Shagufta Jabeen, Assistant Commissioner Hazro Ayisha Badar, officials of mines and environment protection agency were also present on this occasion. During this visit, an on-site briefing was given by the Geological Survey of Pakistan, where details regarding all proposed mining blocks were discussed. It was clearly asserted that no unauthorized mining will be tolerated, and all relevant stakeholders were directed to ensure the prompt finalization of the auction process.

IMCG G-10/4 holds students council oath taking

Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, along with Secretary Mines and Minerals Perviaz Iqbal, Director General Mines Raja Mansoor, and all relevant officers, visited the proposed placer gold sites. During this visit, an on-site briefing was provided by the Geological Survey of Pakistan, where details regarding all proposed mining blocks were discussed. It was clearly asserted that no unauthorized mining will be tolerated, and all relevant stakeholders were directed to ensure the prompt finalization of the auction process for placer gold. While speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza  said that district administration was making efforts to completely stop the instances of illegal excavation in and near  river Indus by the people of the area and eventually requested the CM for a complete ban on excavation.

Placer gold refers to gold deposits found in streams,  rivers, gravel beds and alluvial deposits formed through erosion and weathering of primary gold deposits.

Pakistan to have 62m diabetics by 2045: Experts

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1731647109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024