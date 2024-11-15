Placer gold quarrying in river Indus to be auctioned in Attock: Mines Minister

ATTOCK - Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani has said that blocks of placer gold have been identified in Attock along river Indus which will be auctioned soon after fulfilling all codal formalities. He expressed these views during his visit to the site of proposed blocks near Attock on Thursday. Secretary Mines and Minerals Perviaz Iqbal, Director General Mines Punjab Raja Mansoor, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, District Police officer Ghayas Gul, Assistant Commissioners Shagufta Jabeen, Assistant Commissioner Hazro Ayisha Badar, officials of mines and environment protection agency were also present on this occasion. During this visit, an on-site briefing was given by the Geological Survey of Pakistan, where details regarding all proposed mining blocks were discussed. It was clearly asserted that no unauthorized mining will be tolerated, and all relevant stakeholders were directed to ensure the prompt finalization of the auction process.

Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, along with Secretary Mines and Minerals Perviaz Iqbal, Director General Mines Raja Mansoor, and all relevant officers, visited the proposed placer gold sites. During this visit, an on-site briefing was provided by the Geological Survey of Pakistan, where details regarding all proposed mining blocks were discussed. It was clearly asserted that no unauthorized mining will be tolerated, and all relevant stakeholders were directed to ensure the prompt finalization of the auction process for placer gold. While speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza said that district administration was making efforts to completely stop the instances of illegal excavation in and near river Indus by the people of the area and eventually requested the CM for a complete ban on excavation.

Placer gold refers to gold deposits found in streams, rivers, gravel beds and alluvial deposits formed through erosion and weathering of primary gold deposits.