PM asks nation to offer Salat al-Istisqa for rain as smog worsens

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appealed to the nation to offer Namaz-e-Istisqa (prayers for rain) and pray to Allah Almighty for His mercy in the form of rain.

The prime minister said that the federal and provincial governments should arrange Namaz-e-Istisqa in the mosques across the country.

He especially urged the scholars and religious leaders to play their role in organizing Namaz-e-Istisqa.

In a statement issued by the PM Office Press Wing, the prime minister emphasized that rainfall will improve the environment and can significantly help in mitigating the diseases.

The prime minister stressed that in the current situation, there was an urgent need for Baran-e-Rehmat (rain). He called for seeking special prayers from Allah Almighty so that the human life may be relieved from the hardships.

‘Motorways closed’

There is heavy fog and smog in various cities of Punjab including Lahore, light rain has been predicted in most districts of the province today. According to the spokesperson of the Motorway Police, the motorways have been closed for traffic due to fog as the visibility is zero.

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has also been closed for traffic.

On the other hand, in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are deep shadows of toxic smoke, the worst air pollution continues, Lahore is on top of the most polluted cities.

Meanwhile, air quality index in Multan is reported at 559, Faisalabad at 405, Peshawar 270, Islamabad 186 and Rawalpindi AQI 199.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha from today to November 16. On November 15, there is a chance of rain with thunder in Bhakkar, Layyah and DG Khan.