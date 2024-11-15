PM felicitates Sri Lankan President on his party’s victory

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on resounding victory of his party in the parliamentary elections.

In a post on social media platform X, he said this is a testament to the confidence and trust that the people of Sri Lanka have reposed in his vision and leadership.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan remains committed to further expanding its close and longstanding relations with Sri Lanka, which are based on mutual respect, shared values and a long history of cooperation.