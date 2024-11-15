Prominent figures, press outlets, groups quit Musk's X following Trump's election

Prominent accounts with large followings on X have left the platform following Donald Trump's election as US president for a second term.

The decision to quit X, formerly known as Twitter, is largely driven by concerns over owner Elon Musk's close relationship with the president-elect.

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon said he left X because it no longer serves the "purpose" of free speech.

In a video posted on X, Lemon said: "I once believed that it was a place for honest debate, discussion, transparency, and free speech."

"But I now feel it does not serve that purpose."

Bestselling US author Stephen King also announced he is leaving the social media platform, citing its "toxic" environment.

"I’m leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like," the horror author wrote on X, citing a competing social media platform.

The Guardian, St. Pauli, anti-hate group call it quits on X

British daily The Guardian also announced that it will stop posting on X.

In a statement, the daily highlighted its concerns about the rising negativity and extremism present on the platform, which it feels now outweigh the benefits it once offered as a tool for sharing journalism and engaging with audiences.

The Guardian cited the rise of harmful content on X, including far-right conspiracy theories and instances of racism, as factors in its choice to exit the platform.

"X now plays a diminished role in promoting our work," it said, adding that its resources would be more effectively directed toward other platforms.

German football club St. Pauli quit X over rising hate speech and disinformation, which it says could threaten upcoming snap elections in the country.

Announcing its decision, the platform criticized Musk for turning the platform into a "hate machine" since taking over in 2022.

"Racism and conspiracy theories spread unchecked and are even promoted," St. Pauli said.

"Insults and threats go largely unpunished, disguised as freedom of speech."

The Center for Countering Digital Hate, a London-based hate speech watchdog, said it would leave X, citing concerns that upcoming changes to the terms of service could weaken its position in legal battles.

Specifically, Musk is altering the terms to require that any lawsuits against the platform be filed in Texas, where X is now headquartered.

"Elon Musk has transformed a once-influential town square into a dangerous, troubled space where hate, conspiracy theories, and lies have privileged access to the megaphone," the center said on its blog.

In June 2023, the center released a report alleging that X had failed to address hate speech on its platform.

In response, X threatened legal action against the hate speech watchdog, accusing the nonprofit of making "troubling and baseless claims" aimed at damaging the social media platform's reputation and its digital advertising business.