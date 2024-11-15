PTI, PPP supporters clash during LB by-polls at Girzi polling station

KARACHI - Scuffles broke out between PPP and PTI supporters while Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab was addressing the media after casting his vote during the Sindh local body by-elections on Thursday, videos of the incident showed. Wahab was addressing the media after casting his vote in Karachi’s Gizri area when scuffles broke out amid sloganeering by the respective party supporters. Supporters could be seen jostling and pushing each another in videos. Speaking on the occasion, Wahab said that the parliament was the way to solve political issues and not by inciting people and coming onto the streets. He said, “What is required is that rather than inciting people we sit together with seriousness, as political problems are solved by political means.”

There are 68 candidates running for 10 vacant seats in the provincial metropolis and 168 polling stations have been set up for the by-elections.

The vacant seats in the city include the chairman of UC-9 Malir Town, general member ward 4 UC-7 Ibrahim Hyderi Town, general member ward-1 of UC-7 Korangi Town, chairman of UC-7 Model Colony Town, chairman of UC-6 Landhi Town, vice-chairman of UC-5 Yaseenabad Gulberg Town, chairman UC-7 Liaquatabad Town, chairman of UC-13 Saddar, general member ward-4 UC-10 Baldia Town and general member ward-4 UC-5 Manghopir Town. There are a total of over 295,700 registered voters in these constituencies of the city, including over 157,600 male and around 137,800 female voters.

Meanwhile, The polling was started on all 33 vacant seats of Union Committee/Council Chairmen, vice Chairmen, General Councilors and member District Council across Sindh including 10 seats in Karachi on Thursday (Nov 14). Polling was underway and will continue till 5 pm for which Election Commission and the provincial government adopted strict security measures. All the deputy commissioners have already announced local holidays in the Union Committees/Councils where polls are being held. Police have ensured strict security arrangements to maintain law and order as several polling stations had already been classified as highly sensitive and sensitive by the Election Commission of Pakistan. In Karachi, several polling stations in TMCs of Malir, Model Council, Saddar and Liaquatabad were classified as highly sensitive where a large number of police personnel was deployed to maintain a secure environment during the polling process.