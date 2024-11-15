PTI Punjab leaders gather in Peshawar to plan protests

The PTI leadership, particularly from Punjab, is convening a significant meeting in Peshawar today (Friday), chaired by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar.

The meeting is set to take place at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's House, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also in attendance.

Reports indicate that Hammad Azhar, the President of PTI's Punjab chapter, has been instructed to participate. This gathering comes amidst challenges faced by leaders in holding meetings within their province, reportedly due to concerns about potential arrests.

Sheikh Waqas Akram, a senior PTI leader, confirmed the plan and emphasized the importance of the meeting, which will include elected representatives (MNAs and MPAs) from Punjab. Speaking to the media earlier, he reiterated PTI's resolve to reclaim what he described as a "stolen mandate" and announced plans for mass protests on November 24. Akram urged widespread participation from various sectors of society, including lawyers, traders, students, and civil society members, in the protest against the government.

He also highlighted the resilience of PTI workers in past protests, referencing their endurance during prolonged confrontations at D-Chowk.