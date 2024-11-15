PTI to reclaim 'stolen mandate' with nationwide protest on Nov 24: Sheikh Waqas Akram

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram announced on Friday that his party would reclaim its "stolen mandate" through a massive protest scheduled for November 24.

Speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Akram urged lawyers, traders, students, and civil society members to join PTI's campaign against the government. He emphasized that the party leadership would mobilize maximum participation.

“Our workers braved 35 hours of tear gas shelling during our last call for protest and still made it to D-Chowk,” he said.

Addressing queries about former first lady Bushra Bibi’s potential participation, Akram stated, “If a wife supports her husband’s release, it’s beyond politics. Some relationships transcend political boundaries.”

Earlier, Justice Syed Arshad Ali heard Akram’s plea seeking transit bail, with the court adjourning the proceedings.