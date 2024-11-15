Public Health Dept works on water, sanitation projects

Dera ismail khan - Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Public Health Department, Engineer Gul Ajab Khan, stated that the department is working diligently to provide clean drinking water and sanitation services to residents in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Upper and Lower Waziristan. These initiatives are being carried out under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

During a media briefing, Engineer Gul Ajab Khan explained that the conversion of electricity-powered water supply schemes to solar systems has led to significant cost savings for the department, while ensuring an uninterrupted water supply. He also noted that despite financial constraints, ongoing water supply projects in Tank and Waziristan will be completed as soon as additional funding becomes available.

He highlighted the importance of the provincial government’s mobile lab stationed in Dera Ismail Khan, which is conducting water quality checks to prevent the outbreak of diseases. Engineer Khan provided statistics on the region’s water supply schemes, revealing that Dera Ismail Khan has 484 water schemes, of which 284 are electricity-powered and 200 are solar-powered. In Tank, there are 262 schemes, with 147 powered by electricity and 115 by solar. Waziristan has 297 schemes, 119 of which are electricity-powered and 178 are solar-powered.

He emphasized that the transition to solar-powered water schemes not only saves the government millions but also ensures a continuous supply of water to the public.

Additionally, the Public Health Department has submitted a comprehensive report to the provincial government regarding the installation of filtration plants at various government institutions and the expansion of solar-powered water supply systems.