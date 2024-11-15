Punjab declares health emergency in Lahore, Multan amid severe smog crisis

The Punjab government has declared a health emergency in Lahore and Multan to tackle the worsening smog and its impact on public health, with additional measures under consideration to curb air pollution.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Senior Minister for Information and Environment Protection Marriyum Aurangzeb warned that a partial lockdown could be imposed in both cities on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday if conditions worsen.

Lahore continues to rank as the most polluted city globally, while Multan leads in poor air quality among Pakistani cities, according to Swiss group IQ Air.

The minister highlighted that smog has become a "national disaster" and assured that a comprehensive 10-year plan, formulated in March, is being implemented with input from all relevant departments.

Aurangzeb also announced bans on construction activities in Lahore and Multan and revealed plans to extend school closures for another week. Colleges and universities are expected to transition to online classes to safeguard students.

She urged the public to limit outdoor activities and emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat the smog crisis.

The Lahore High Court has also directed the Punjab government to devise a long-term policy to address the issue, with Aurangzeb expressing her willingness to brief the court on the measures being taken.