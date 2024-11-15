Friday, November 15, 2024
Rainfall brings colder weather and smog relief to Peshawar

Web Desk
9:42 PM | November 15, 2024
Peshawar's cold weather intensified on Friday following rainfall in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall not only lowered temperatures but also helped reduce the city's smog levels, bringing some relief to residents.

Meanwhile, various parts of the Khyber district also experienced rain, further intensifying the cold weather. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast snowfall in the mountainous regions of the Khyber district, signaling a deeper onset of winter in the area.

