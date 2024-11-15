Reap delegation visits TDAP

KARACHI - A delegation led by senior vice chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Thursday for a meeting with the Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala and Secretary Sheryar Taj. The chief executive and secretary warmly welcomed the REAP delegation, and productive discussions were held on strategies to enhance Pakistan’s rice exports. The meeting focused on identifying potential markets, addressing export challenges, and exploring opportunities for growth in the international rice trade. Both sides expressed their commitment to working together to boost Pakistan’s export sector, particularly in rice, to ensure sustainable economic growth.