Repair work of head race tunnel of 969MW NJHPP to cost approximately Rs23b

ISLAMABAD - The repair work of head race tunnel (HRT) of 969MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP) will cost approximately Rs23 billion and it will be completed in approximately eight months.

While briefing the review meeting on the progress of the repair work on Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP), the international panel of experts has recommended the laying of an adit (a horizontal or nearly horizontal passage to an underground mine) to get access to the fault line of the tunnel to carry out the repair work, official source told The Nation here Thursday. The experts have recommended the concrete work of the damaged part of the tunnel, and as per the initial estimates it will cost approximately Rs23 billion. The complete concrete lining of the entire tunnel will cost huge amount and it is time consuming. The panel has recommended adit of approximately 16km to reach to the fault line of the tunnel and undertake the repair work of the tunnel, the source informed. The source said that according the experts, the fault line is approximately 13km inside of the tunnel.

Now, the Ministry of Water Resources has been tasked to bring an implementation plan for the repair work of the tunnel, the source said. Notably, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had constituted a committee to recommend remedial measures for repair/rehabilitation of head race tunnel (HRT) of 969MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP). The committee, which has been tasked to submit a report to the Prime Minister in a month, will also submit the cost estimates of the repair work and source of funding. The committee will also give recommendation on the financial cost of the work and the source of funding, the source said. The committee is headed by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal as chairman, while Minister for Water Resources, Secretary, Water Resources Chairman WAPDA and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NJHPP are its members. In July 2022 due to the blockage caused by the collapse of the headrace tunnel of the powerhouse, the project was closed down for almost 20 months. The repairs work cost Rs6 billion and finally the supply from the project to the national grid was restored in August 2023. However, it was restricted to 530MW against the installed capacity of 969MW. Again major cracks were discovered in the headrace tunnel in April 2024 and the project was officially shutdown on May 2, 2024. It is also worth to mention here that in May 2024, the PM had constituted two members enquiry committee, led by former federal secretary Shahid Khan, and Water Resources Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza, to probe the technical flaws in the construction of the project. To resolve these issues, an international panel of experts, including a prominent Pakistani geologist, was appointed to identify the causes and suggest solutions.

Meanwhile, a press release issued here stated that the experts have recommended steps to fix blockages and structural damages inside the tunnels. Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed the concerned authorities to expedite repair work and develop a detailed plan based on scientific studies that could be able to justify the costs spent on the projects. He stressed that the remedial work must provide a sustainable solution, ensuring long-term stability and value for the investment.

The meeting also focused on the Diamer Bhasha Dam, a key project on the Indus River. This dam will store water for irrigation, help manage floods, and generate 4,500MW of electricity. Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed the immediate resolution of land-related issues, emphasizing that approximately 18,000 acres of land belongs to the government, while the remaining land, for which payment has already been made, must be transferred to WAPDA to enable project commencement. He instructed the Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan to submit a report within a month regarding the official transfer of this land. The minister highlighted that completing these projects will significantly enhance Pakistan’s water and energy resources. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to overcoming any obstacles in these initiatives for the benefit of the nation.