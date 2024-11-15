Russian president’s special representative meets FS

ISLAMABAD - Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov paid a daylong visit to Pakistan yesterday. He called on the Foreign Secretary Ms Amna Baloch and later had detailed discussions with Additional Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia), Ambassador Ahmad Naseem Warraich, said a Foreign Office statement. It added: “The two sides exchanged views on relations with Afghanistan and called for enhanced coordination among regional countries for a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan. The two sides agreed to remain engaged towards this end.”