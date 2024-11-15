Friday, November 15, 2024
SAAF Cross Country Championships 2024 postponed amid smog concerns in Punjab

Web Sports Desk
4:15 PM | November 15, 2024
Sports

The South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) Cross Country Championships 2024, initially planned for November 24 in Islamabad, have been postponed due to hazardous smog conditions in central Punjab.

The decision was reached after government discussions with SAAF leadership, prioritizing the health and safety of athletes.

The persistent smog has already led to strict measures across affected regions, including the closure of schools and restricted business operations.

Logistical challenges further complicated the event, as road closures and airspace restrictions disrupted the travel plans of two teams set to journey from Lahore to Islamabad by road.

With athlete safety at the forefront, organizers have opted to reschedule the championships within the next few months, with new dates to be announced soon.

