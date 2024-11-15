Friday, November 15, 2024
Sakhi Jam Datar’s 753rd Annual Urs concludes

STAFF REPORT
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The three-day official ceremonies for the 753rd annual Urs of revered spiritual leader Syed Asghar Ali Shah, popularly known as Sakhi Jam Datar, concluded yesterday night. The final day’s festivities featured a Sughar Conference and a musical evening, organized by the district administration of Shaheed Benazirabad and the Culture Department. Sindh Assembly member Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon attended the event as special guests. Renowned Sindhi artists, including Shamen Ali Mirali, Farzana Bahar, and Sufi artist Fakir Barkat Jamal, enthralled the audience with their soulful performances.

